WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,010 ($25.77) to GBX 2,035 ($26.09) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

