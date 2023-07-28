White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered White Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25. White Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.