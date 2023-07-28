Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 15,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

