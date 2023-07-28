WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WildBrain Trading Down 3.6 %

WLDBF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

