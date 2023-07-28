William Blair Comments on Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryan Specialty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

RYAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,539,750 shares of company stock valued at $414,793,825. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.