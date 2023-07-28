William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:BRO opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

