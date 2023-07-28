William G. Jurgensen Sells 635 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.