Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.0 %

WLMIY stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $32.42.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

