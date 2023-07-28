Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Up 4.1%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

