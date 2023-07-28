Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 907.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Winpak has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

