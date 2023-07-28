Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 907.0 days.
Winpak Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Winpak has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $35.85.
About Winpak
