Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wishpond Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPNDF opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. Wishpond Technologies has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.64.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities. It also offers proprietary cloud-based software, an AI powered website for lead generation, marketing automation, and analytics, including landing pages, social promotions, website pop-ups, online forms, lead activity tracking, and email marketing; and a range of integrated marketing services, such as campaign design and management, online advertising, search engine optimization, landing page design, and others.

