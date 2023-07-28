Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wix.com by 54.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Wix.com by 88.0% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 158,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,213 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.