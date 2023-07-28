Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $135.35.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.