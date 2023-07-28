Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.89 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($8.01) to GBX 725 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Featured Stories

