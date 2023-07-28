Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

