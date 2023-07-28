Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Worldline stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.
About Worldline
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.