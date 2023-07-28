Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

