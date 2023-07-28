Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Worley Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.