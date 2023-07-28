WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Stephens

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

