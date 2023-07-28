Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.56 ($17.29) and last traded at €15.62 ($17.36). Approximately 14,067 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.66 ($17.40).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.28.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.