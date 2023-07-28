WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WUXIF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

