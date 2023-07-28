WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WUXIF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
About WuXi AppTec
