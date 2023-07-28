WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WXXWY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

