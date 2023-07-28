WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

WW International Stock Performance

WW opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $833.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WW International by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WW International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

