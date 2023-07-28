Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 317.0% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.