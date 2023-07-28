Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.05. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 641 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,786.89%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.