Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

