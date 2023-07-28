Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.