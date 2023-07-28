Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 104,032 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Xtant Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,240 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

