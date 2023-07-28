Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Xylem has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

