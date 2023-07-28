Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Insider Activity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

