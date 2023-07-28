Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 757,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,448,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

Yourgene Health Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Yourgene Health Company Profile

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

