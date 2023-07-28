Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.94. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 9,183 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.