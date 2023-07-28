Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.94. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 9,183 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.