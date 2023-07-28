Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

