Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

