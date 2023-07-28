Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Neogen

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.