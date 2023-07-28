Zacks Research Comments on Guidewire Software, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,477 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

