Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shares of FMC opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $134.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

