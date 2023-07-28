Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of HELE opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,832,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

