Zevia PBC to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevia PBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 10.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

