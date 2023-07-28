Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.