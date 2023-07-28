Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.