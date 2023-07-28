Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

