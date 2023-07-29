1,231 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.