152 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $569.67 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

