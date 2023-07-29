1,598 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,809,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

