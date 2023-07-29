1,712 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,324,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
