1,961 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 73,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

