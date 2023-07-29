19,782 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $46.06 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

