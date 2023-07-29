2,001 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

