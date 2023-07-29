2,160 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

