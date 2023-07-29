2,354 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

