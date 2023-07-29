3,410 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 675,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.