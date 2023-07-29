344 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,476 shares of company stock worth $6,639,802 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

